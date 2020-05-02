LEOcoin (LC4) Achieves Market Cap of $185,110.76

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $185,110.76 and $4,322.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,905.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.02398224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.67 or 0.02915904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00553740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00721078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00084150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00519084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

