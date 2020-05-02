Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after buying an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,390,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

