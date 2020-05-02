LikeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $560.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $560.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.04066383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035771 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008584 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,234,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,412,434 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

