Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $652,907.12 and approximately $31,832.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.