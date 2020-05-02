Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0368 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $101,221.51 and approximately $235.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

