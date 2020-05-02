LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 195,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

LOGC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

