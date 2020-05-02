Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,495 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of Logitech International worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $46.70 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.01.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

