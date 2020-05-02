Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Update

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lovesac by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 388,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,035. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

