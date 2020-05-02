Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LK stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

