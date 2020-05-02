Mallcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $487,088.97 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Over the last week, Mallcoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $487,088.97 and $7,293.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

