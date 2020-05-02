Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.