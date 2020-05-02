Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

MTW stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $301.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

