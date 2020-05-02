Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,530. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

