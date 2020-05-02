Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

