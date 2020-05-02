Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.78% of Matthews International worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matthews International by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Matthews International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.