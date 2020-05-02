MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE MXL opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

