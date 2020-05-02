MEET.ONE Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $554,011.27 and $39,373.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02380382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00196017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

