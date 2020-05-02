Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,816 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

