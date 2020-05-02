Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $30,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Meritor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meritor by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 1,297,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.40%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

