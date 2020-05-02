Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 28,720,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

MCHP traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,473. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

