Minereum (MNE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,759.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $934,865.26 and approximately $3,759.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,836,561 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.