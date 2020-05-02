Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $4.42 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos purchased 87,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,181,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Forese purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

