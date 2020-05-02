Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

