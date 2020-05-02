Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 42,324,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

