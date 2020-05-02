MODEL-X-coin Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. MODEL-X-coin has a total market cap of $57,845.57 and $8.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net.

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

