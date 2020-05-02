Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 on Friday, reaching $383.47. The stock had a trading volume of 911,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Argus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

