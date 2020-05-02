Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,843,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average of $312.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

