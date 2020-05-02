Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 19,556 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

