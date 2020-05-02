Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 22,830 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.64.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

