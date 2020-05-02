Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $282.78. 8,485,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.