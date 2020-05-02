Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 49,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

