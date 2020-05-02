Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 23.20%.

COOP traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 879,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

