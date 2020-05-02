Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 237,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

