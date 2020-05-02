Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Mueller Water Products worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.