Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $0.64

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00007211 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Binance, CoinEx and HitBTC. Nano has a market cap of $85.88 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,938.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.02403340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.02918787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00552648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00720356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00083592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00523293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Binance, Coindeal, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Kucoin, Nanex, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

