Naviaddress Price Up 4.9% Over Last Day (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $16,457.87 and $32,421.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

