Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0231 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $32,799.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.46 or 0.02373777 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012292 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,381,204 coins and its circulating supply is 43,321,505 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

