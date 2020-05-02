New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 168,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $267,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

