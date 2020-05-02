NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $325.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, STEX, Graviex and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00538378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005537 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,610,092,388 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, YoBit and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

