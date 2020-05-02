No BS Crypto 1-Day Volume Tops $24,561.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $38,753.35 and approximately $24,561.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

