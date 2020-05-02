NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $374,426.70 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004241 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,815,968 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.