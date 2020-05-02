Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $119.28 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.