Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 31.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

