Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $22.15 or 0.00248907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,898 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

