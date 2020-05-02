Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

