ODEM One Day Volume Reaches $285,696.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $285,696.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02380382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00196017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

