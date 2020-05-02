OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.