OKB Achieves Market Cap of $329.20 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market capitalization of $329.20 million and $126.51 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001530 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

