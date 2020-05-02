Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Okta worth $50,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,486 shares of company stock worth $40,667,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

OKTA opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $158.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

