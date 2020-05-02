Ondori Price Up 17.5% This Week (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. During the last week, Ondori has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $15.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

